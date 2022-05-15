Rotary Club of Iyaganku, on Saturday, commissioned its youth centre to put an end to years of renting a facility for that purpose.

The project was commissioned by the chartered president and immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, who applauded the good work of his predecessors.

He said: “This is a great achievement by the Rotary Club of Iyaganku, which now has its own youth centre for the betterment of humanity. I must also give kudos to the elderly ones who have now given the opportunity to the younger generation to do more for the club.”

While speaking, president of the club, Mr Olasupo Ijidale, thanked the founding members and present members of the club, adding that the new structure will help serve humanity.

Ijidale said: “This is a youth centre that is committed to saving the lives of youths in this environment so that we can get the best out of them. Though the building was built by Rotarians it is for the youths of this environment.

LSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Other Rotarians can make use of this building as we are brothers in partnership as we are doing things together; it is free because Rotary is for service to humanity. Whatever you have, you reach out to touch lives and by doing so, we complement the effort of the government.”

Also, the former president of the club, Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, said the project is a laudable one, adding that had been planning toward it for a long time.

“We have been renting a hall for our meetings but with this, I believe we are good to go and this is a good development as we all participated in this laudable project. It will help youths in our community.

“This is an opportunity for youths to make use of the building for innovative ideas with ICT training.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Rotary Club Iyaganku commissions youth centre