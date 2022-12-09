We need your support for coming elections, REC tells NSCDC in Oyo

In preparation towards the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the newly-posted Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Rahman has called on the state command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for support before, during and after the polls.

Dr Rahman made the call during a courtesy visit to the state Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, at the command headquarters, Agodi Ibadan.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, Dr Rahman sought continual support from NSCDC, especially in the protection of the INEC office, election equipment, personnel and other materials meant for the coming general elections.

The REC expressed the readiness of the commission to conduct credible elections in 2023, using the visit to sensitize the command on how the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that would be used during the election would work.

He stated further that the sensitization programme for the electorate was already nationwide.

In his response, Adaralewa commended the INEC REC for his visit, with the promise that the NSCDC was ready to support INEC while acting on its mandate to protect.

He assured Dr Rahman of the Corps’ commitment to providing 24-hour security coverage at the INEC office, both at the state headquarters and local government areas.

