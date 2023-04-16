The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Oliver Ali Aba, has said that for posterity’s sake, it is important that Nigerians must join forces to build a strongly united country.

Aba added that all and sundry must join hands together in building a new nation where youth will be encouraged to stay back in the country and contribute to national development instead of finding all means to travel out of the country.

The prelate disclosed these on Friday in his address to the four-day 61st annual synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ibadan, being hosted by Ekotedo circuit in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The synod, which began on April 13, was formally declared open on April 14 by the Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Reverend Olumuyiwa Odejayi, at the United Missionary College, Molete.

He disclosed that critical review of the state of the nation and Oyo State, among other germane issues, would be done, position will be taken and pieces of advice will be given where necessary during the synod.

The synod was attended by delegates from all the churches of the diocese, including clergymen and lay members of the church, led by the Lay President, Mrs Olasumbo Anifowose and the Synod Secretary, Very Reverend Olumide Aluko.

According to the prelate: “For posterity’s sake, we must build a strongly united country where each Methodist must be ready to join hands with others in building a new nation, where our youths will be encouraged to stay back and not emigrate overseas.

“While most Nigerians are united in their criticism of political leadership across the land, we must not forget that leadership is a reflection of who we are as citizens.

“As the first church that predates the founding of our nation in 1914 we believe that the coming together of over 400 ethnic nationalities to form the nation called Nigeria is not an accident. It is the work of God which each Methodist and Christian in Nigeria must uphold with prayers, hard work and personal commitment.”

Aba also applauded the government at different levels for trying to sustain governance, adding that “the church is not happy about issues that led residents and citizens of Nigeria to queue endlessly across the nation, for fuel at filling stations, new naira notes at banks.

“As a church, we have a duty to pray for our country to be a better place for us all to live in. At the same time, we have a duty to speak the truth to the authorities and ourselves in a country that we can all lay equal claim to.





“The Methodist Church Nigeria prays that God will grant our civil, political and business leaders knowledge from above to alleviate the sufferings that our people are presently facing.”

