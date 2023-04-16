The Bishop of Ibadan Diocese (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, has appealed to the incoming government to give good governance priority over politics to better the lot of the citizens.

Akinfenwa made the appeal on Friday at the 24th Synod of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, held at the Cathedral of St James The Great, Oke Bola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Akinfenwa said the nation had suffered a setback and that the country and the people would have to make further sacrifices in order to move faster towards national recovery.

“One of the tough decisions that the incoming administration will have to make is regarding the fraudulent fuel subsidy regime that has depleted our national treasury for many years.

“The elections are far from perfect, but the outcome is a vast improvement over what used to be.

“The implication of the results of this year’s elections is that our leaders should no longer take the people for granted as if we are in a totalitarian regime,” he said.

The bishop congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on his re-election, appreciating him for fulfilling his promises to the electorate over the last four years.

He told Makinde: “Please let your second term be a marked improvement over the first term.

“Our prayers are with you for divine wisdom and good health to steer the ship of Oyo State to a place of greatness in the comity of states,”

He also thanked the church for being wonderful despite the challenges in the global and local economy.

Akinfenwa further commended the officers of the diocese for doing God’s work with utmost commitment and unbounded zeal.





“The reward of good work is more work, let’s brace up for more work, intense work of kingdom advancement.

“We thank organisers of the synod who worked sacrificially to ensure the success of the programme,” Akinfenwa said.

