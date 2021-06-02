We inherited insurgency, banditry from PDP, says APC

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has said the failure of leadership on the part of the erstwhile ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party was responsible for the scary security situation in the country.

Senator Akpanudoede made the claim in a statement, on Wednesday, in his reaction to remarks attributed to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that the APC has failed in securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

The APC said President Muhammadu Buhari was on top of the security challenge as he noted that it has been toiling day and night and “successfully rolled back the Boko Haram insurgency it inherited to a small part on the shores of Lake Chad.”

The statement read in part: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to remind Nigerians that the seeds of the insecurity which the APC administration is containing were sown by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration when it handled the Boko Haram insurgency in an inept and incompetent man Wike, who lied that the Federal Government has lost control of the security situation.

“The remarks by the Rivers State governor, whose party members call a dictator, flies against the continuous efforts of our security forces who are toiling day and night and successfully rolled back the Boko Haram insurgency it inherited to a small part on the shores of Lake Chad.

“Nigerians can recall that the insurgents once attacked places of worship, markets and gathering of citizens in many states of the Federation before the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari galvanised and equipped the armed forces to degrade their capacity to strike all over the country.

“It is ironic that the dictator at the Rivers State government house has forgotten so soon that kidnapping for ransom, like the Boko Haram insurgency, did not start under this administration, but every effort is being made to stop it along with its twin evil of banditry.

“The APC administration has consistently worked for the best interest of Nigeria and will not be distracted by the antics of the PDP designed to mislead Nigerians into assuming that the PDP they rejected in free and fair elections in 2015 and 2019 is worthy of their trust.

“A leopard cannot change its spots. The PDP is clearly in disarray. It was a failure in governance and a shocking failure as an opposition party. Nigerians cannot risk the country’s future in the hands of the same political party that brought the rot the APC administration is clearing.”

