We have no new record of COVID-19 death ― YABATECH

Authorities of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos have debunked a report by an online publication that another staffer of the institution had died from COVID-19 complications four days after the Director of Academic Planning of the polytechnic, Mr M.A. Omoighe, died of the same virus, saying the report is false.

The school also refuted the claim by the same media outlet that six other members of staff had been tested positive in the last three days for the virus.

The Head of Press and Public Affairs Unit of the foremost polytechnic, Mr Ndubueze Ejiofor, debunked the report on Friday in an exclusive interview with Saturday Tribune when called on phone for confirmation.

He said the only person he knew to have died of COVID-19 from the polytechnic was Mr Omoighe and that the school has been making all necessary efforts to ensure the virus is not spread among staff and students.

“And that is why we have shut the medical centre for one week and the academic planning unit where the deceased worked and asked those who worked closely with him to go on self-isolation and also for COVID-19 test if developed symptoms,” he explained.

When asked about the latest then on the health status of those individuals, he said he had no fresh information concerning any of them.

He, however, noted that now, the management has asked the students to vacate the hostels so as decontaminate the facilities together with other parts of the institution.

