We have ensured absolute autonomy for three arms of govt in Osun ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday, said his administration has ensured absolute autonomy for the three arms of government in the state.

He contended that the three arms of government have been enjoying uncompromised cordial relationship to collectively transform the state and deliver development, saying his administration has ensured that no arm deprives the other for personal interests or gains.

Oyetola stated these while presenting official vehicles to the High Court judges in the state at the Government House, Osogbo.

According to him, “to be honest, the three arms of government in Osun have been particularly very autonomous. No one deprives the other for its personal interest. There is no influence from either the executive, legislature or judiciary. As we all know, in our state, there is a cordial relationship between the three arms of government. That is the way it should be. No arm of government can do it alone without the support of the other.”

“So, autonomy in Osun among the three arms of government is so perfect. Autonomy is not restricted to financial aspect alone, but a wider scope that encompasses a lot of things as we do in Osun to ensure that no one influences the other. That is why we have been having it so good,” Oyetola remarked.

He explained that the decision to present cars to the judges was aimed at ensuring a high level of comfort for the members of the judiciary who he described as ‘the last hope of the common man’, adding that its members must be given better treatment and recognition.

“The motive behind this decision is to further strengthen the judiciary in the dispensation of justice without fear or favour. To deliver justice, this is one of those things that we need to do as a government. We don’t expect our judges to be taking commercial transport here and there. So, we need to give them the comfort they deserve in the dispensation of justice.

“We are particularly very proud of the judiciary in our state under the leadership of the Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo who has been very wonderful in providing leadership and ensuring good relations between the arms of government,” Oyetola averred.

