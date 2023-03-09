lphonsus Agborh- Asaba

Contrary to allegations that the Delta laison office in Lagos has been sold, the state government clarified that it only engaged property developers to build luxury flats that would add more value to the state.

Debunking the sales allegation at a news conference in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said critics were painting pictures at variance with reality even as ” they are now accusing us of selling off the liaison office in Lagos.”

The commissioner explained that the state government entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with property developers and managers to develop the site into a 10-storey 60 luxury flats to earn the government further income.

According to him, the state government intended to build a 21-storey building on the site but the Lagos State Government didn’t approve the plan because of a series of building collapses.

” Before 2018, we had assessed the state of our Liaison Office in Lagos and it was not in the best shape so we decided that given the prime position in Ikoyi is possible that will favour the state and at the same time give us value.

“We carried out a feasibility study to bring in experts in construction and management to build a 21-storey building but unfortunately, we could not get the approval of the Lagos State Government because of a series of building collapses in both the Island and the mainland.

“Eventually, we got approval to construct a 10-storey building that will house as many as 60 luxury flats. We also reasoned that allowing the developer to develop it with a reasonable stake of 21 flats will be proper.

“In the meantime, while the construction is on, the civil servants at the Liaison Office have been moved to a rented apartment and will return to occupy two or more flats upon completion.

“Apart from gaining more value for the property, we would also gain the expertise of the property developers and managers to manage the property,” he stated.

He slammed the APC Governorship candidate and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for sponsoring lies and propaganda against the state government. He commended journalists in the state for not joining in spreading the propaganda.

He urged Deltans not to fall for the antics of the Orogun-born Senator, adding that a vote for him would spell doom for electoral democracy in the state.

“Omo-Agege and his APC followers alleged we have borrowed N850 billion, but the question is borrowed from where? At what time was that kind of money processed? At what point did EXCO and the State Assembly approve such loans?

“The APC keeps painting negative pictures that are at variance with reality with a view to hoodwinking the people into voting for their failed party.

“Our Governorship Candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori is clear about what he wants to do for the state through his M.O.R.E. Agenda. I am convinced that Deltans would heed our advice by voting for the people-centric candidate of the PDP,” Aniagwu stated.