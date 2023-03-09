By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to assassinate its gubernatorial candidate, Saddique Abubakar.

After trading blames over the clash between supporters of the two parties on Wednesday leading to the death of one person and injuries to 15 others, the APC on Thursday alleged that high-profile politicians in the ruling PDP in the State are plotting to assassinate the APC Gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (retired)

The APC made the allegation through its Director, Media and Publicity of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Salisu Ahmed Barau during a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi.

He alleged that “Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar’s convoy was attacked last night (March 8, 2023) by armed thugs in Duguri, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir’s town during which three persons in our team were shot and wounded.”

According to him, “This is not the first time that our candidate came under gun attacks by hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by the PDP Government in Bauchi.State.”

Salisu Barau said that “For instance, last month, two similar attempts were made on the life of the Air Marshal at Akuyam, the home village of PDP State Chairman when the APC visited the area on campaign.”

Salisu Barau also alleged that the Governor had at different fora, openly made public outbursts “that he was going to show his true colour to the APC leaders who are plotting his defeat, including those in Abuja.”

The Director of Media further said that the Governor’s utterances “are clear manifestations of their negative plans against the APC candidate”

He however believed that the PDP in the state has already lost the forthcoming Governorship elections, “hence the desperation exhibited in handling all matters concerning the APC and all its candidates, particularly Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar.”

He then accused the Governor of inciting youths with his public addresses which are heard in most of his campaign tours, “notably at Dass where he publicly charged the supporters to be violent against whosoever constitutes a threat to his re-election bid”





The Media Campaign Director also said that since the emergence of Saddique Abubakar as the party’s gubernatorial candidate, the APC camp in the state has made frantic efforts to resist “well-calculated provocation, evil machinations and derogatory remarks of the ruling PDP in order to maintain peace and healthy politicking in the state”

He however assured that despite the provocation, the APC in the state would not descend low but continue to exhibit tolerance and gentlemanly disposition as a mark of respect for the yearnings and aspiration of the people.of the state”

Salisu Barau also accused the PDP Government of resorting to dirty politics because “their time is off owing to unfulfilled promises and the apparent failure of Governor Bala Mohammed in nearly four years.”

He also said that the APC candidate out of humanity and kindness visited the victims of the latest attack at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he consoled with them and shouldered their medical treatment.

“We categorically say NO to dirty politics and violence and call on our people of Bauchi State to maintain peace and stay focus,” he said.

Salisu Barau stressed that “We wish to use this opportunity to tell the world that we are aware the PDP government’s nefarious activities and desperation to cling to power at all costs by inducing electoral officers, manipulations and violence, which we are ever ready to resist without apology.”

