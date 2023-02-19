The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied that some of its members have met and collapsed the party’s structure for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The ADC said contrary to the “fictitious reports”, it will not collapse its structure or support any other candidate beside those contesting on the platform of the ADC.

According to a joint statement signed by its Lagos Campaign Council National Representative, Mabel Oboh, and the Lagos State Chairman, George Ashiru, on Sunday, ADC said the Lagos State chapter of the party remains intact having worked too hard to sacrifice its structure for anyone.

While noting that Jandor must have met with “fictitious members” of ADC, the party said its governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, and other contesters were fully in the race to win at the general elections.

The statement read: “All rumours and actions of people purporting to be Lagos African Democratic Congress (ADC), collaborating or collapsing our structure into the PDP or any other party in Lagos State, are the work of fictitious members of ADC.

“We, as a party, state that as a matter of fact that ADC and our governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, are running the race to the end.

“We have worked very hard and have a good supporters’ base. We are not and will not be part of any negotiation.”