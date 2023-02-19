By Nurudeen Alimi

The National President of the Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN) has called on the people of Oke-Ogun to remain calm and shun acts that might lead to violence and destruction of properties in the region.

He called on community leaders to discuss reasons why Oke-Ogun should be working towards attracting and building public infrastructures rather than destroying them through violent mob actions and protests.

Raji said this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, urging youths to rather decide on good leadership come the 2023 elections rather than rioting.

The Senior Advocate also called on the federal government to expedite actions towards resolving the crisis associated to the new Nigerian naira swap and cash withdrawal policy that has created suffering for the masses.

“It is very clear that the situation in the country, especially that of the cash swap and cash withdrawal limit policy has caused a lot of hardship for the people, this has shown in the emotional outburst that has led to violent riots across the country and loss of lives and properties.

“In Oke-Ogun, we should remember that the development process to get our region to an enviable level has started, the federal and State government have started looking towards developing natural resources in our area while business owners are thronging towards the region to establish their businesses, thus, we need to eschew violence at this critical period so as not to destroy the little we have and chase away those coming to help build more.

“I urge our monarchs, community leaders, market leaders, youths leaders and others to please have periodic discussions with our youths so they will have sense of belonging in this process of safeguarding the little we have till we have more.

“We are also calling on the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria to expedite action on the cash swap/ cash withdrawal limit policy and make the new naira notes available for the people.”

Raji challenged the youths in Oke-Ogun to also see the 2023 elections as important to change the fortune of Nigeria for the better, asking them to vote for their conscience and eschew violence.