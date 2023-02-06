Michael Ovat- Awka

The State Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili, who disclosed this in a statement, said fire outbreaks in the state could be reduced to the nearest minimal with the support of residents.

He described satisfactory firefighters’ efficient discharge of duties despite discouraging comments, stressing that such negative notions were not enough to deter his men from carrying out their mandate.

He said, “We have discharged our duties efficiently and satisfactorily up to 90% notwithstanding the negligible 10%. This is a huge success.

“Sometimes, I become surprise, why some people judge us with that 10% and forgetting the 90% successful firefighting operations. Anyway, that attitude does stop us from doing and giving our best out there.

“Do you know that in 2022, we recorded and attended 119 (one hundred and nineteen) fire outbreaks in Anambra State?

“Anambra State Firefighters are trying, and we need the support of everyone to achieve more to reduce fire outbreaks to the nearest minimal and for a safer Anambra.

“Everyone in Anambra State has a role to play in the mitigation measures. You need to adhere to fire safety rules to save your properties, your life, and the lives of people around you.

“All of us in Anambra State Fire Service will continue to give our best to Ndi Anambra

“This year, 2023, we are going to put a lot of measures to safeguard Anambra State with the full support of Mr. Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. We will be doing more on FIRE PREVENTION than FIRE FIGHTING.

“We are ever ready to discharge our duties for a better and safer Anambra. Always support firefighters.”