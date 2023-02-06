Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the murder of a number Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

While noting that he had received the tragic news, he prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there.

ALSO READ:Edda killings: Group petitions IGP, others over alleged plan to transfer file cases

According to a statement issued on Monday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the outcome of their investigation of the unfortunate incident, and if necessary, to ensure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.

It said the Nigerian Government will make every effort to secure the mortal remains of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.