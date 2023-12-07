CHAIRMAN, House of Representatives Committee on Health and Institutions, Honourable Amos Magaji, has said the National Assembly has commenced engagement with relevant agencies to ensure speedy waivers and removal of bureaucracy impeding one-for-one replacement of emigrated health workers from public hospitals across the country.

Dr Magaji, speaking during the oversight function of the committee at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, stated that this has become imperative to ensure Nigeria does not wake up one day to discover that a whole hospital or departments in hospitals are closed due to lack of manpower.

“It is already happening in some hospitals in Nigeria. We went to LUTH in Lagos; they have some wards right now that are just under lock and key, because there are no doctors and nurses to man them.

“That is why we are here and going around seeing and meeting with you, to have first-hand information on the key challenges that you are having in running this organisation.

“The health sector is the one that is worst hit by the ‘japa’ issue. Anywhere you go, people are leaving in hundreds in ABUTH, LUTH, OAUTHC and so on. As a people and a nation, we need to look at some of the things that we will do to cushion the effect,” he said.

Dr Magaji, however, said the planned replacement of resigned health workers is to deal with the problem from the top, adding that a permanent solution will require, among others, a review of the admission process for medical schools, making medical sciences attractive and a review of remuneration to attract more young people into the medical profession.

He urged for increased support for healthcare delivery services in Nigeria, even as he suggested that Nigeria capitalise on the high Naira-Dollar exchange rate to curb medical tourism in the country.

Magaji, however, charged UCH Ibadan to prioritise its projects for completion according to order of importance and consider other cheaper options for power generation and water provision.

The Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, speaking through the deputy chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Education and Training, Dr Kayode Iyun, highlighted the achievements of the hospital, such as its facilities for geriatric care and hospice and palliative care, projects at different phases of completion, as well as its challenges like power, cost of diesel, water shortage and the high resignation rate of its staff.

