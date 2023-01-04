Waziri of Bauchi removed from office for the second time

By Ishola Michael
Wazirin Bauchi
2 years after  Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir facilitated the reinstatement of Elder Statesman, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi by the Bauchi Emirate Council, he has ordered his removal again.
The Wazirin Bauchi, Muhammad Bello Kirfi was before his removal, a Senior Councilor in the Bauchi Emirate but has been involved in active politics which had pitched him against successive governments in the state leading to his removal in 2017 by the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar SAN.
Recall that the removed Waziri Bauchi clocked 90 years last week.

According to the letter of the removal with reference number, BEC/ADM/20/VOL.XV from the Bauchi Emirate Council dated 3rd January 2023 addressed to Alh. (Dr) Muhammadu Bello Kirfi GRA, Bauchi is titled, ‘Removal From Office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi.’
The terse letter signed by the Emirate Council Secretary, Alh. Shehu Mudi Muhammad reads: I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of
Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December 2022.”
It further contained,” The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.”
It concluded, “Given the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate. I wish you the best in all your future endeavours.”
As of the time of filling the report, there was no official response from the removed Wazirin.

Comments
