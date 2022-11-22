The harmattan season is almost upon us again. Are you prepared for it? Yes, it’s thoughtful for you to upgrade your wardrobe with outfits that are suitable for the season, but have you thought about your hair?

It is useful to get familiar with the ways to protect your hair during the harmattan season.

Having natural hair can be a hassle. That is why you will see people struggling with hair dryness during this season. The fact that the hair is prone to this implies that one must make conscious efforts to take proper care of their hair during this season.

Notice the word “conscious”. In this season, you need to remind yourself periodically that it is not business as usual for your hair.

What defines this season? Dryness, heat, and a lot of dust define the season.

Now, because of these factors, it is crucial to take good care of your hair. This article will provide you with all of the information you need to keep your hair nourished and healthy during the upcoming season.

1. Co-washing

To protect your hair during the harmattan season, avoid shampoos as much as possible. Co-washing is a wonderful option because shampooing causes the hair to dry out more quickly. Co-washing is the process of cleaning the hair while simply using a conditioner to help preserve moisture. It is also advisable to use warm water during the season.

2. Deep condition your hair on a regular basis

In order to avoid brittleness and breakage, deep conditioner would help with nourishing your hair. It nourishes your hair with moisture, softens it, and boosts its elasticity. It is preferable to deep condition twice a week, but once a week is sufficient if your schedule permits.

3. Make protective hairstyles

That adorable protective hairstyle on your phone that you’ve been meaning to try is ideal for harmattan. When correctly and neatly done, protective styling can aid in moisture and length retention. The same goes for the adorable braids, wigs, or weaves you have been saving on your phone for the past three months.

4. Drink plenty of water

It is important to moisturise from the inside out, in other words. Water is good for moisturising your hair. It is recommended to increase your water intake during the harmattan, preferably to 10–12 glasses, but 8 glasses a day is ideal. Water can do quite a lot more than you can imagine protecting your hair during the harmattan season.





5. Wear satin bonnets or scarves

Scarves and bonnets made of satin are ideal for the season. Wearing them helps keep your hair from becoming overly dry or brittle.

6. Get a haircut

This is a great opportunity to get a trim if you haven’t had one in a while. Around this time of year, your hair is likely to experience some dryness and breakage. Don’t make split ends worse by adding to the problem! So, get a hairstylist you can trust and have those ends trimmed. A haircut would do quite a number to protect your hair during the harmattan season.

7. The use of oils and water

Moisturising your hair with water and sealing it in with oils can help to protect your hair during the harmattan season. You need to keep your scalp too moisturized. It will be risky to leave it dry and irritated in this season.

Above all, be sure to prepare ahead for the harmattan season. Be prepared to tackle the harsh effect it might have on your hair in this period with the tips given above. Which of these are you familiar with and which one will you be trying for the first time?

