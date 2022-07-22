Waste management: NDE begins training of youth for waste recycling in Taraba

By Terna Chikpa - Jalingo
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Friday, commenced the training of youths in waste recycling under the Public Works Scheme (PWS) in Taraba state.

Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, director-general of the agency while flagging off the training program in Jalingo said that the initiative was to provide skills to unemployed youths in waste recycling as an aspect of achieving waste to wealth in Nigeria.

The DG who was represented by Alhaji Shehu Danjuma noted at the event that the scheme was also aimed at providing a source of livelihood to unemployed youths through the recycling of waste resources for present and future generations.

He explained that the training orientation would also help improve the standard of living of most Nigerian youths and impact positively on climate change in their environments.

According to the DG, the scheme was designed to provide skills in various components of waste recycling to the youths and also empower them to be self-reliance after the three months duration of the training.

He urged participants to take advantage of the window to become self-reliant and be employers of labour in society.

In her remark, Hajia Jumai Umar, head of Public Works Scheme Department disclosed that 30 participants were drawn from 16 local government areas of the state for the scheme.

She noted that participants would be deployed to various organisations to learn skills in waste recycling and management and that a N10,000 monthly stipend would be paid to participants within the training duration.

Mr Iliyasu Mohammed, one of the participants who spoke on behalf of other participants commended the federal government for the initiative.

