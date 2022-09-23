Warri North Local Govt intervenes in Koko market crisis

Following the lingering rivalry between periwinkles and fish sellers at the Koko community market, the Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State has called for amicable settlement.

In a meeting with some members of the market at the council secretariat, chairman of the local government area, Smart Asekutu, represented by his vice, Solomon Mikie, appealed to the sellers to work in harmony to ensure smooth operations for the council’s interest.

He called on them to eschew divisions in its entirety and embrace unity, adding that it is only through peaceful coexistence that businesses can thrive.

“These issues are minor, because they can be resolved through collective understanding by working together to achieve a common front,” the council boss said.

Mikie further said that the council would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that the issue is finally resolved.

The meeting had in attendance the secretary to the local government, Samuel Meyiwa Khalil, senior council officials and heads of security agencies in the local government area.

