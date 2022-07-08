War against criminality: Ogun police parade cultists, murder suspects 

Ogun State Police Command on Thursday said it will roll out all in its arsenal to wage war against criminals, especially cultists, in order to ensure safety of the state residents.

The declaration was made at the parade of 32 suspected cultists, some of who were accused of killing during rivalry clashes.

Also shown to newsmen was a 20-year-old man, Anthony Daniel, in an alleged attempted murder of one Wasiu Oladele, after luring him to come and purchase bushmeat.

Briefing journalists on the suspects’ arrests, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, decried the activities of cultists in the state, saying that from March till date, not less than 93 members of different cult groups had been remanded in prison.

He spoke on the command’s relentless efforts to checkmate the activities of cultists and other criminals, which led to its carrying out series of operations at different locations in Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu Ode particularly and arrest of many cult members.

Among the cultists paraded was Ahmed Gbadamosi a.k.a Alabo, Owolabi Kehinde and Ibrahim Babatunde, who were accused of being involved in the killing of one Olaosebikan Tejuoso on June 19 during cult clash.

The police commissioner said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have also killed one Habib Mego at Omida area of Abeokuta, after which they cut off his left hand.

Also killed by the suspects were Adebiyi Opeyemi a.k.a Danladi and Azeez a.k.a Lefty.

Exhibits recovered from them included three locally made single barrel guns, a locally-made double-barrel gun, five live cartridges, four cutlasses and two pairs of scissors.