Eid-El Kabir: Gombe police warns against political campaigns on Eid ground

Gombe State Police Command has warned politicians in the state to adhere to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable on the schedule for the 2023 General Elections and avoid any form of political campaigns or rallies under any guise at Eid praying grounds.

The warning was contained in a press release by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, stating that the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ishola Babaita has warned all criminally minded individuals or groups to steer clear from Gombe State during the festivities.

The Commissioner further advised people to be conscious of their personal security and report any suspicious person or persons within their localities to the nearest police station for a prompt response.

“In this regard, officers and men of the command will be on their toes to rid the state of criminal elements while all criminal hideouts will be raided just as joint inter-agency surveillance patrols to neutralize any likely threats to the peace and security of the state and enforcement of road traffic regulations within the Gombe metropolis and its environs will be sustained,” it stated.

The Command also called on parents and guardians to be watchful over the movement of their children and wards during the festive period.

He added that the CP Ishola Babaita felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and members of the general public in the state on the auspicious occasion of Sallah celebrations.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of life and property of the citizens by emplacing robust crime prevention measures before, during and after the celebration.

