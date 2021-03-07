Benue State Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavya, has said that West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has delisted 30 schools in Benue State over examination malpractices.

The Commissioner stated this in a telephone chat with our correspondent, on Sunday.

According to Ityavya, some of the affected schools are private adding that some of the schools have had their results withdrawn.

“Let me inform the public that WAEC has delisted 30 schools in the state and most of them are private schools, some of them have had their results withdrawn by the body for examination malpractices.”

Professor Ityavya said that the state government had listed over 1,000 schools both primary and post-primary to be shut down.

While decrying the proliferation of illegal schools in the state, the commissioner said that officials of the ministry alongside security operatives would move around the state to shut down the illegal schools.

“Some of these schools are in the rural communities operating illegally, most of them, particularly, the secondary schools are used as miracle centres.

“We are collaborating with security operatives to move around the state and clamp down all these illegal schools.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…WAEC delists 30 schools in Benue over malpractices