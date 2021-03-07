How I escaped from suspected kidnappers despite being shot at, victim narrates experience

A legal administration officer, Mr Akintade Adetoro, has narrated how providence saved him from being killed or abducted by suspected kidnappers who operated on the Lagos-Ibadan highway about three weeks ago.

It will be recalled that the suspected Fulani herdsmen had suddenly jumped on the highway on February 16, at about 5:30 p.m., forming a blockade and shooting sporadically to halt commuters or kill those who tried to escape.

At the end of the operation, Tribune Online learnt that an Indian, commercial driver, passengers and other commuters were kidnapped while others escaped by the whiskers, with bullets from AK-47 flying over their cars, heads and bodies.

One of those who divinely escaped is Mr Adetoro. He narrated his experience thus:

“I work as Legal Office Administrator at the Legal Department of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Asese Community in Ogun State, on Lagos-Ibadan highway.

“On February 16, I was eager to catch up with an assignment slated for Wednesday, February 17 in Ibadan.

“I gave a hitchhike to two people at Redemption Camp. I also was led to minister to one of them, after the other one dropped at Ogere. We passed by Ajebo Community where Foursquare Gospel Church Camp is, approaching Ogunmakin, at Alapako point, when the hitchhiker alerted me of gunshots.

“I had wound up my side glass, so I didn’t hear the gunshots. I just thought the car was being hit by pebbles.

“My companion looked and called my attention to the gunmen ahead of us. At that time, I had gone ahead of other road users coming behind me, so I was one-on-one with them.

“They were still shooting, and it was like a movie to me. In split of a second, I felt I could just manoeuvre and turn back. The moment I tried to turn, unknown to me that I had been hit by a bullet, the car collided with the culvert, and the highway divider. It sent me back to my right-hand side which forced the vehicle to face the bush.

“At that time, I didn’t know they had shot my car. The bullet penetrated the car’s bonnet, and the side the kidnappers were stationed. But I thank God for his grace that saved me.

“As I was going, I was just shouting ’Jesus’ but the car didn’t stop. After about 15 seconds to 20 seconds, the car eventually stopped.

“I thought I was dead, but when I moved my body, I saw that I was still conscious and the car’s engine was still running. I unstrapped my seat belt and ran out of the car. I made for the bush because the gunshots wouldn’t stop. They were still shooting.

“At that time, I didn’t know other vehicles were involved, I was just running for my safety. I was wearing a white shirt, so I tore it off to prevent my being sighted easily.

“I came to a pathway wide enough to accommodate a vehicle so I felt a village would not be too far from there. I followed the path, running and gasping for breath.

“Luckily, I sighted two huts ahead. I was initially afraid that it could be their hideout, but I was inwardly convinced I should move there.

“I met an aged woman with her two grandchildren and narrated my ordeal to them, and they gave me shelter. They told me to hide inside because the sound of gunshots was still coming through the place. I was afraid the kidnappers were after me and I was thinking of not implicating the people I met, but the aged woman assured me that I was safe there.

“After a while, two men came on a motorcycle, carrying locally-made guns. Again, I was afraid because I could see them from inside. But they explained that they were local hunters and were aware of what was happening, so they came to rescue us and scare those people away.

“I came out of the hut and told them I was one of the victims. I asked for whatever help they could do and informed them that my car was still in the bush.

“They assured me that I could stay in the hut, left their bikes and went to comb the forest to see if they could find the herdsmen.

“After a while, they came back, fetched me from the hut and took me to the police station.

“We tried if we could trace my car but it wasn’t there again. Luckily, we saw the police officer in charge of the Ogunmakin outpost and I explained myself to him. He told me my vehicle had been towed to the station. On getting to the station, I was able to assess the damage done to the vehicle.

“But all I can say is that I managed to escape by grace. Whatever was behind my escape was just God. It was after two days that I got to know that the car ran into a ditch after being shot at. The towing vehicle driver said it took assistance from two other towing vans to pull out the car from the ditch.

“I just thank God for my life. I’m still on treatment for now. Though there was no tangible wound, when I was running in the bush, my body got lacerated. I also had a leg sprain. I could barely walk with them.”

Airing his views on the security challenges of the nation, Adetoro described open grazing as “barbaric in this century.” According to him, “it is unfortunate that the presidency is shielding them, which is obvious. We don’t have to be sentimental about it. Is it that they have not caught one?

“Government should clear the highways a kilometre inwards so that commuters can see a clear area from afar. This alone will make it difficult for the herdsmen to do anything day or night.”

Another survivor, Mr Isiaka Akinwoye, whose boss, an Indian, was abducted on the fateful day while he was able to escape with few others, had said that the spot at Alapako Community was frequently used to kidnap commuters because it is bushy and leads into a deep forest.

He, however, said that he noticed that the police had added more patrol teams to the axis, while he could see some patrol vans positioned at strategic points after the nightmarish experience he had.

Speaking on the incident, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the state command had increased police presence since February 16.

This, he said, aided the foiling of an attempt made by the criminals after that of February 16.

“They (kidnappers) made an attempt on Wednesday, February 24, but it was foiled. The police seriously engaged them in a gun battle and they escaped with gunshot injuries,” the PPRO said.

He added: “Before the February 16 incident, we have had teams patrolling the highway, but the criminals would decide to strike after noticing that the patrol vans moved to other directions.

“We have serious security teams. We have about four tactical teams placed on the road now. We have Safer Highway and Federal Highway patrol teams and a team of Anti-Kidnapping Unit. They are working in conjunction with Owide-Egba Area Command’s team.

“We are also tried to mobilise local hunters, So Safe Corps and vigilante groups. They are working hand-in-hand with the police.

“We have a team stationed permanently at Onigaari. We have another one stationed at Ogere. The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, the Deputy Commissioner, Operations and Area Commander were there the following day. That was when the arrangement was made to put stronger teams there.”

