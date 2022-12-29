2023: Vote Peter Obi, other Labour Party candidates, Abia residents urged

Abia State Labour Party (LP) governorship flag-bearer in the 2023 general elections, Dr Alex Otti has called on electorates in the State to vote for his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi for President and himself for governor.

Dr Otti further urged Abians to vote for all the other candidates of the Labour Party across the board.

He said that the votes of the people will enable him to reclaim and return Abia to the path of peace, growth and development.

According to him, the State has experienced several years of rudderless leadership which he said had severely affected the welfare and well-being of millions, especially the unemployed youths and senior citizens whose salaries and pensions have not been paid.

Otti made the appeal in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to newsmen Thursday through his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

The governorship hopeful also encouraged the people to go and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), stressing that the technological innovation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the electoral process has given hope for credibility.

“May I humbly remind you that the elections have been slated to take place between February and March 2023 in Abia, and you would have the noble duty to pick up your PVCs, and also encourage your family and loved ones to pick theirs and vote out those who have made themselves slavemasters over you.

“By voting for our incoming President, Mr Peter Obi, my humble self, and other Labour Party candidates across the 17 Local Governments of Abia,” he stated.