Stakeholders reaffirm fight against underage betting

Betting stakeholders have reaffirmed that there is no room for underage betting in Nigeria as the Qatar 2022 World Cup wraps up.

This affirmation was made recently when sports betting giant, iLot Bet Nigeria rewarded users of their platform with mouth-watering gifts in Lagos.

Giving consumers a chance to not only enjoy watching their favourite players and teams at the tournament, the platform also gave users something to cheer for as many won big at the recent iLot predict and win a car promo.

Speaking at the event, iLot’s managing director, Uma Ntima said they are here to stay and want users to stick with them and help them grow.

Promising that this was just a tip of the iceberg, he said next year’s winners would win all-expense paid trips amongst other star prizes.

Head of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Lagos office (FCCPC), Suzy Onwuka, said they were present to ensure transparency, and fairness and that consumers aren’t misled by fake promos.

Deputy Director/Zonal coordinator, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos Zonal Office, (NLRC), Nkiru Onuzulu added that it is paramount that lottery in Nigeria is regulated and a lot has been done to bring sanity.

She said there used to be negative perceptions of lottery in the past but now, it has been well defined as it is now being done the right way.

“We know Nigerians love sports and with the right things and people like iLot in place, people can enjoy it even more,” she said.

Ibrahim, who won the car, expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying he feels very lucky.





“I didn’t even believe it at first till I met them, I thought it was a scam.

“People around me had to convince me to come because I didn’t believe until I came here and saw it live. I feel honoured and happy,” she added.