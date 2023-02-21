Bola Badmus

National Treasurer of the opposition Labour Party (LP), Mrs Oluchi Oparah, has called on the electorates in search of a better and greater Nigeria to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, come this Saturday, describing the LP standard bearer as the right candidate with positive antecedents, tested and trusted person, who is qualified in all senses to be the country’s next president.

Ophara said this in a release made available to newsmen, noting that Obi, the LP Presidential Candidate had a history of good governance and is without any dent and hence should be voted for.

The party chieftain assured that the Labour party was prepared for elections, saying the victory was sure based on overwhelming support the party received from Nigerians in general, just as she further assured that the naira redesign would not in any way affect the election.

Ophara, while reiterating her call on the electorate to vote for someone who is qualified in all senses of qualifications, said LP and its candidate, Obi, and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Baba Datti, had covered the entire 36 states, including FCT, campaigning and appealing to people’s conscience on why they should be voted into power.

This was just as Ophara, who strongly condemned the series of attacks on party members, leading to deaths in some instances, revealed that the LP had in different languages educated the general public/electorate on the party’s Logo which is Papa, mama and pikin’.

“Let us all vote for personality with antecedents and interest of Nigerians at heart. Good people that will make us a giant of Africa once again, people who can stand out with clean records anywhere in the world. Let us vote for people who can take Nigeria from a failing nation. Let us consider the antecedents of each candidate before voting for them.

“Anyone who thinks otherwise may be having an ulterior motive. APC- led government has brought nothing but untold hardship to the citizens. How can an oil-producing county, a supposed Giant of Africa be paying for fuel through their noses and the government of the day is not doing anything? Ophara queried.

“With or without the general election, the hike in the pump price of fuel is absurd and shouldn’t be. Before now, people have played politics of pay-as-you-go but not any longer. The masses, the youths are awake! The general frustration being experienced in Nigeria will only send the electorates to massively cast their vote, defend it and bring in a government that will make Nigeria great again.

“Peter Obi is the only candidate who can bring about change, remember he did it in Anambra State, and he will still do it again. Our supporters across Nigeria are facing attacks here and there. Sometimes, last year our woman leader in Kaduna was assassinated.





“One of our State Assembly members in imo State was also assassinated. Others are being attacked for no reason. Just last week our Okigwe candidate for state assembly’s residence and cars were last weeks burnt down.

“There are other attacks in different states. Last weekend in Lagos States, we were also attacked! I do not see the reason why people should be attacked for wanting to support the candidate of their choice. If your candidate is marketable, why attack others?

“I see all these attacks as intimidation to scare or put fear in people. I want to state it clearly today, we are unstoppable, no amount of attack can stop God’s movement. Peter Obi and Labour party is a great movement with organic followers scattered across the globe,” she stated.

