Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, in conjunction with the University of Lagos (Unilag), sensitises undergraduate students of chemistry and chemical engineering to the world of polyurethane evolutions, with the company’s focus on giving back to the education sector.

The one-day seminar, held at the university campus and themed ” Polyurethane in Practice, Science, and Business,” witnessed the practical demonstration of polyurethane innovations.

Addressing the participants, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, disclosed that the company was an industry leader in polyurethane applications in the West African sub-region.

Adeniyi stated that the objective of the seminar, among others, was to continually stimulate robust conversation about the innovations and developments in polyurethane applications towards industrial advancement.

“I believe that fresh ideas from this conference will enrich the knowledge base of the students in polyurethane formulation and applications towards sustainable industrial developments in our country and also serve as a catalyst for strengthening research activities.

The collaborative effort is part of the sustainability initiatives of Vitafoam to drive beneficial cooperation between academia and industry. For our students, the future of this nation, and the hope for a new world order, the seminar presents a good platform to situate classroom learning experiences in the context of actual development around the globe, Adeniyi said.

Corroborating him, the Vice Chancellor, Unilag, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research, Professor Bolanle Oboh, stated that: “For some of us who are not in the chemistry field, we have the knowledge and we know that chemistry is actually one of the basis of life. And therefore, we will be seeing today that polyurethane is involved in almost every household product that is being used today.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Purcom Brazil, Gerson Silva, stated in his presentation that polyurethane was the next evolution of the industry and that it would be challenging for everyone, most especially the students. He urged the students to take advantage of the seminar to advance their career paths.

In her welcome address, the Chairman, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, Professor Rosemary Egonmwan, said the one-day seminar aimed at demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting education and other initiatives that expand the frontier of learning.

Egonmwan noted that the seminar would provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and insights into the practical application of polyurethane in business.

“Vitafoam Nigeria, with its subsidiaries, is the leading manufacturer of flexible and rigid fibre products in Nigeria and indeed in West Africa. As a professor, I am confident that this seminar will leave an enduring impact on each participant,” she said.

