Visiting the dentist

I want to know how often I should see a Dentist to clean my teeth. I am 3 30 -year old Civil Servant,

Sadiq (by SMS)

Although your visit to the Dentist will depend on your personal mouth hygiene, studies show it takes about three months for bacteria to take hold in the gums. Daily flossers who brush twice a day can get by with twice a year professional cleanings, but those who let things slide or have prior gum disease may need visits every two or three months. Diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and medications like antidepressants that dry out your mouth can also speed bacterial buildup and create a need for more cleanings. Your Dentist will be in the best position to advise you.

