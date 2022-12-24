Orphans benefit from TOES medical outreach

As the Christmas vibe heightens, The Orphan Empowerment Society (TOES) has commenced its donations, empowerment and medical outreach across orphanage homes in some selected states in Nigeria.

The organisation began its outreach on December 10, starting with the Oyiza Orphanage and Foster Foundation in Oke Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Last Saturday, the organisation extended its outreach to the orphans in Ogun, Abuja, Kaduna and Enugu.

The Ogun event held at the Janet Bankole Children’s Home and the Gideons Orphanage, the Abuja event held at the Priesthood Orphanage, the Enugu event held at the Children of Tomorrow Orphanage, while the Kaduna event held at the Adonai Children’s Home.

The founder of TOES, Olugbenga Ogunbowale, stated that the outreach, tagged ‘Skills to bank’, was held across Nigeria, Botswana, and Sierra Leone, and that they provided free basic medical services to many orphans who would not have been able to afford it.

Ogunbowale said he founded TOES, in 2016, to empower orphans with free vocational skills and tools (so they can earn an income), free medical care and food (so they can live a healthy life), and relief materials (so they can have the basic necessities of life).

According to him, the organisation has empowered over 25,000 orphans across 17 African countries.

He lamented that orphans have to cope with lack and poverty at young age, adding that anyone who grew up with one or both parents who fed, nurtured and sent them to school, may not realise how privileged they are.

“At TOES, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life, regardless of their circumstances,” he said. “That is why we are dedicated to empowering orphans and providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

Ogunbowale seized the opportunity to thank everyone who supported and participated in the outreach, as well as well-meaning Nigerians who supported the organisation.

“Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of orphans and give them the chance to thrive,” he added. “I encourage everyone to get involved and support organisations like TOES, as we work to create a brighter future for all children.”

The TOES Abuja coordinator of the outreach, Ruth Oladipo – and her team, consisting of two nurses – provided the Priesthood orphans with basic healthcare services. Twenty-two children benefitted from the outreach.

The team provided general check-ups to the children, such as physical examination, measurements of vital signs, and rapid diagnostic test for malaria. Medications such as antimalarial, antibiotics, and supplements were distributed to the children.

On the other hand, the TOES Ogun State coordinator of the outreach, Ogunyinka Josephine Oluwaremilekun – and her team – attended to a total of 47 children: 22 from the Janet Bankole Children’s Home and 25 from the Gideons Orphanage.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The team provided medical supplies such as plasters, ORS, eusol lotion, gental violent, metronidazole, guaze bandage, spirits, vitamin C (red and white), paracetamol, and iodine to the orphans.

The Ogun, Abuja, Kaduna and Enugu medical teams provided health education tips to the children on the importance of personal hygiene, hand washing, and adequate water intake.

The teams received positive feedback from the children, staff, and caregivers of the orphanage homes.

According to the medical teams, there are plans to visit the orphanage homes again in the future to provide further help to the children.