“The parents will also be arrested for aiding and abetting such a venture.”

Visibly underage persons who attempt to vote will be arrested, says INEC

Voters who are clearly underage will be jailed, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), if they attempt to cast a ballot in the elections of 2023.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner for information and voter education for INEC, made this statement on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show.”

Okoye claimed that INEC had called all of its staff in regions where underage registrations had occurred to remedy the problem.

“They will appear before a special panel of the commission and it is still ongoing. We have also made it very clear that any visibly underage person should not on any account, approach any of our polling units on election day because if the person does, the person will be arrested,” he said.

“The parents will also be arrested for aiding and abetting such a venture.”

Speaking further, Okoye said the clean-up of the voters’ register is ongoing, adding that Nigerians would be pleased with the result.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Some of the data you saw on social media about underage registration were some registrations that took place from 2011 to before the 2019 election,” he said.

“This commission had the courage to publish the entire register of voters and ask Nigerians to also check to ensure no malicious registrations have gone into our voters’ register.

“So, we have harvested all the claims and objectives and are cleaning up the voters’ register. We assure Nigerians, that the voters’ register we are going to go into the 2023 general election with will be one they will be proud of.