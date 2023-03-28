By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian controversial singer, Portable, has resisted an arrest attempt on him by some police officers at his Ogun State bar.

The Zazu crooner seen in a live video on Tuesday, challenged the authority of the policemen as they tried to cart him away with his people.

In a video, the singer claimed a ‘Yahoo’ boy brought the policemen to take him, meanwhile he claimed he has made all his money through legit means, and the person behind the arrest was someone he had helped and even advised to go into music instead of internet fraud.

