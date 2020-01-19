VIDEO: Pandemonium as pipeline explodes in Lagos

Pipeline explosion at Abule Egba in Lagos pic.twitter.com/NnAqNjKKba — Nigerian Tribune (@nigeriantribune) January 19, 2020

A pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has exploded in the Oke-Ode area of Abule-Egba, Lagos State, causing chaos in the area.

The sad development which occurred Sunday evening was said to been caused by vandals, who, in a bid to steal fuel broke the pipeline in a bid to steal fuel.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Oluwafemi Okeosanyintolu, said, “There is a fire incident at Oke-Odo. We are already coordinating.”

Corroborating his claim, the Director-General, Lagos State Fire Service, Magret Adeseye, said, “Yes, a fire incident is ongoing.

“Three of our stations are present at the scene of the fire incident. The fire is still on, but under control, we deployed Agege, Alausa and one other fire stations to the area.

“The cause of the fire incident is still under investigation, no casualty has been recorded for now.”