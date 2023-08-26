Some Muslims youths in a video which surfaced online, stormed a shop rented by an Isese adherent in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, threatening them to vacate in the next seven days over alleged Isese gathering.

The young clerics, numbering about 15, were seen threatening to cause chaos if the shop owner fails to vacate the premises before their ultimatum.

According to Sala Ayodeji, who led the youths, instructed the landlord (Alaran’s compound) to return the rent collected from the shop owner before coming week, adding that the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi, is aware of their visit to the shop.

Speaking in Yoruba, the cleric told the gathering to leave the city for them, adding however that, “if we meet you here in seven days time, whether the city is owned by us or you, let’s try it.”

“In seven days, send them away, Alaran’s compound. It’s out of respect for you, we were coming with a different mind. But we’ve respected you enough.”

“Alaran compound, refund their money and evict them. If we should meet Isese gathering here in Seven days… They should not even open this shop at all. Refund their money,” he instructed.

The cleric, who was apparently responding to chorus response in the background that the shop was rented out with belief the occupier wanted to be selling Televisions alone, inquired if ladies also sell TVs.

He, however, stressed that the shop must have been evicted before the next seven days.

