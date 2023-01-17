Eight interesting things that happened at BBTitans Premiere

The premiere of BBTitans, a fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise, was filled with excitement and surprises.

From the housemates to the stage and the brand new masterpiece that is the Titans house, here are eight interesting things that happened at the premiere:

Dbanj gave a spectacular performance: D’banj as expected brought his energetic vibes to the stage where he performed his hit songs Fall In Love, Emergency, among others.

Ebuka served looks: He stunned the viewers as usual in a sequined black and brown agbada made by Lagos-based designer Mai Atafo.

Marvin took his shirt off! The Port Harcourt hottie showed off his chiseled torso on stage and got the ladies and even Lawrence Maleka heated up.

Khosi shared that she has a Nigerian boyfriend: South African contestant Khosi mentioned she is in a serious relationship with a Nigerian man outside of the house.

Kanaga Jnr gave a superstar entrance: The 23 year old creative stylist and filmmaker had the audience locked with his confident entry as he stole the microphone from Lawrence and introduced himself.

Ebubu becomes the first albino housemate on the Big Brother show: The 28-year-old model and theatre arts graduate hails from Anambra state and promises to bring all the fun and drama to the house.

Lawrence Maleka stole hearts with his brilliant hosting skills. The show’s South-African co-host was introduced to many Nigerians for the first time last night, but his charisma, humor, and wit, shone through, earning him many new Nigerian fans.

Boohle gave a fire performance: South African artiste Boohle opened the show with a thrilling performance of her hit song, ‘Hamba Wena’, that excited the audience and incoming housemates and got everybody singing and dancing along.





The premiere of BBTitans was a night to remember and gave a glimpse into what fans of reality TV series can expect this season. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what each housemate brings to the table as the show goes on for the next 3 months. The biggest question on everyone’s lips is, will a South African or Nigerian take home the grand prize? Only time and masterful gameplay will tell!