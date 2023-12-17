Nollywood Veteran Actor, Emeka Ike has revealed that he experienced depression, marital issues and rift with colleagues in the Nollywood industry, for a very long time. This explains why he has been off our screens for a while now

He made this known, in a recent interview, Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by media personality, Hero Daniels.

He explained that he was depressed from his marital issues and had to hide because he was ashamed of what he didn’t do.

Recall that his marriage had on July 13, 2015, crashed and was dissolved by a Lagos Island Customary Court over alleged incessant battery.

Furthermore, he was asked why he’s not been on movie projects like he used to and he revealed that the transition from VCD to bigger screens affected the demand for his talent as he and his other colleagues that we don’t see or hear of anymore, were not carried along.

In Addition, he revealed that during the time that he was away, assassins and gun men were after his life. They just wanted to take his life, for no reason.

Hero Daniels, the interviewer, went on to ask how he was able to move past all he went through and bounce back on his feet. He said

“When you realize that they’re actually after you for who you are, you ask yourself, ‘what do I do next?’. I just kept doing the things I needed to do properly. I kept working on myself to be who I am now”

Emeka Ike has made a comeback to the Nollywood industry, as he features in Toyin Abraham’s upcoming movie, ‘Malaika’.

