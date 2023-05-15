Senator Godswill Akpabio and other Senators-elect this morning has paid a solidarity visit to Hilda Baci as she set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Akpabio who happened to be the former governor of her state of origin, Akwa Ibom state, was seen having a taste of Hilda’s meal in a video along side Saliu Mustapha and other senators

For about four days since Hilda Baci, started her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual, many Nigerians have visited and send their supports to the Akwa Ibom-born chef.