For about four days since Nigerian Chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, started her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Nigerians might have wondered what this means for the Akwa Ibom-born chef. Why go on a marathon of sleepless nights? Would she be paid for breaking the record? These and many others are questions Nigerians would ask.

For us, the Guinness Book of Records is a trademark book produced yearly with record-breaking deeds and facts about people, things or events.

Now that Hilda has broken the record for the Longest Cooking Marathon by smashing the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by the current Guinness World Record holder, Tala London, below are five things Guiness book of records means to Hilda and Nigeria:

An official complimentary record holder certificate

For people asking if she would get paid, Tribune Online however gathered that the Guiness World record does not pay record holders for their achievement but the holder rather gets an official complimentary record holder certificate stating the details of the record.

This means no economic compensation aside from the pride that comes with being the best at what you do.

Global recognition

Hilda Baci has already climbed that global stage. Regardless of where she comes from, setting a Guinness World Record has set her aside among competitors.

On Sunday, the amazing chef received Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos — Nigeria’s most populous city — who came to support her giant stride. From nowhere, the Vice President of the most populous black nation was on the line with Hilda Baci. All this means more fame and recognition for the new record breaker. By the way, Hilda Baci is now a unique brand name globally.

Nigerians at home and abroad rooting for her on social media, achieving global attention that revolved round her and the country in the last 48 hours. Not only has the chef gotten special recognition from government officials, celebrities, clerics, and other well-meaning Nigerians, people from other parts of the world have also reached out to her. This means a lot to her and even Nigeria.





Endorsements

Climbing the global stage is very likely to birth and unlock doors for mouthwatering national and international endorsements for Hilda Baci.

Source of motivation

Many people are inspired. They see Hilda Baci coming from being a saturated chef somewhere in the country, with dedication, energy and sparks. Lots of Nigerians have commented to have seen this as a great challenge and motivation to them. Hilda’s determination to reach a target without resting has been a source of motivation to all who have watched her break the world record.

Gifts

Hila Effiong Bassey’s win as the Guinness World record holder would definitely usher in various gifts from different personalities. The chef would be rewarded for her determination and courage to take up the seemingly impossible task to break the world’s record. Gifts would be given by various personalities both in cash and in kind. And maybe international tours.

This might also be extended to the nation by various foreign individuals.