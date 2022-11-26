Veteran newspaper distributor, 46 others honoured as Yoruba community launches N100M appeal fund

A veteran journalist and newspaper distributor, Elder Moses Aremu Oni, was among forty-seven Yoruba community members honoured during the 2022 Yoruba community day in Sokoto.

Elder Oni who was once a correspondent with Nigerian Tribune in the state before he retired and established himself as a newspaper distributor was honoured with an outstanding leadership award at the ceremony held at Trade Fair Complex, Sokoto.

Speaking in his remarks, the President General of the Yoruba community in Sokoto State, Chief James Olorunfemi, commend the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for providing enabling environment for non-indigenes, especially Yoruba origins living in the state.

He assured the state government and the host community in general of continuing support and cooperation of Yoruba origins living in the state.

He called on all residents of the state, especially the non-indigenes to play their role in the forthcoming 2023 general elections by voting for the candidates of their choice.

The chairman of the occasion, Honourable Bashir Hassan Agbana, appeals to members of the Yoruba community to continue to live in peace and harmony with their host.

He called on Chief launchers as well as every indigenous Yoruba living in the state to join hands together in making the construction of the Yoruba House a reality by contributing their quota to the success of the project.

Agbana, however, announced a donation of the sum of five hundred thousand naira for the projects.

The chief launcher, Trustee Olufemi Roberts, who was represented at the occasion also make a cash donation of one hundred thousand naira only.

The ceremony also witnessed cultural troupe dance from different communities which were used to promote the heritage of Yoruba land to the admiration of residents of the state.

