What to do with your hair when you’re not ready for a new hairstyle

Going to the salon for a new hairstyle can be burdensome considering the hours one spends there just to make a new hairstyle.
At times, we just get fed up with the stress that comes with loosening our braided hair especially when you do it by yourself, and the need to always visit the salon weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
This is one of the reasons some ladies decide to cut their hair.
If you are sometimes confused about what to do to your hair when it is due or when you have loosened your braids and are not ready to make it, read this article to discover tips on what you can do to your hair when you’re not ready to make it.
1. Don’t loosen it
If you’re not ready to make your hair, it’s best you don’t loosen it especially for individuals with natural hair.
Loosening your hair when you’re not ready to make it can lead to damaged hair as your hair will get tangled, rough, dry and exposed to conditions that may hamper a healthy growth.
2. Weave into flat cornrows
If you decide to loosen your hair because it is rough and you don’t have enough time to sit for long hours making your desired new hairstyle, you can consider weaving your hair into few cornrows.
Since loosening your hair without immediate plan to make it leads to damaged hair.
It is therefore necessary for you to weave your hair into few cornrows in order to keep it in shape before you visit your stylist.
3. Condition and style daily
Another thing you can do to your hair when you’re not ready to make it is for you to loosen it, condition it and style daily or weekly.
You can decide to style your hair yourself on a daily basis or go to a hair stylist to help you style your hair in such a way that it last you for few days or a week.
Styling doesn’t take as much time as some of your desired hairstyles do and it still makes you look amazing.
4. Make use of wigs
Consider using wigs if you don’t have the time to loosen your hair or visit the salon.
There are different types of wigs nowadays and some ladies can go without making their hair for weeks since there are wigs they can wear till they are ready to visit the salon.
If you don’t have a wig, just get few from a reliable dealer then you can put them on with your hair after you have packed or weaved it into flat cornrows.
5. Apply haircare products/treatments
The time you decide to stay away from your salon is a perfect time for you to pamper your hair with all essential haircare products that can enhance a healthy growth.
During this period, you can apply hair masks, conditioners, oils and other haircare products that you have not been able to apply to your hair for a while.
Those periods you are not ready to make your hair should be maximised such that you are able to give your hair the attention it desires and needs for a healthy growth.