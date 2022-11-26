What to do with your hair when you’re not ready for a new hairstyle

At times, we just get fed up with the stress that comes with loosening our braided hair especially when you do it by yourself, and the need to always visit the salon weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

This is one of the reasons some ladies decide to cut their hair.

If you are sometimes confused about what to do to your hair when it is due or when you have loosened your braids and are not ready to make it, read this article to discover tips on what you can do to your hair when you’re not ready to make it.

1. Don’t loosen it

If you’re not ready to make your hair, it’s best you don’t loosen it especially for individuals with natural hair.

Loosening your hair when you’re not ready to make it can lead to damaged hair as your hair will get tangled, rough, dry and exposed to conditions that may hamper a healthy growth.

2. Weave into flat cornrows

If you decide to loosen your hair because it is rough and you don’t have enough time to sit for long hours making your desired new hairstyle, you can consider weaving your hair into few cornrows.

Since loosening your hair without immediate plan to make it leads to damaged hair.

It is therefore necessary for you to weave your hair into few cornrows in order to keep it in shape before you visit your stylist.

3. Condition and style daily

Another thing you can do to your hair when you’re not ready to make it is for you to loosen it, condition it and style daily or weekly.

You can decide to style your hair yourself on a daily basis or go to a hair stylist to help you style your hair in such a way that it last you for few days or a week.

Styling doesn’t take as much time as some of your desired hairstyles do and it still makes you look amazing.