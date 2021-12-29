Valentine Ozigbo’s campaign DG resigns from PDP

Latest News
By Michael Ovat- Awka
We won’t impose anything, PDP aspirants meet for peace talks , We did not collect, hike will double all vices , Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West

The Director-General of Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, has resigned from the party. Nigerian Tribune learnt

A source said that Obiogbolu resigned in order to serve in the All Progressives Grand Alliance government of Prof Chukwuma Soludo that will be inaugurated on March 17, 2022.

The source said, “You know that Dr Alex Obiogbolu is the type of brain Soludo will want to work with. So, his resignation may not be unconnected with that.

“Soludo must have approached him to work in his government. It’s a good development. If Soludo can get people like that around him as governor, it’s a big plus for Ndi Anambra.

However, when contacted, Obiogbolu denied joining APGA contending that he only resigned from the PDP, adding that he had written the party leadership on his resignation.

He said, “No, I have not joined APGA. I have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and I have not joined any party let alone APGA and I am still consulting and at the appropriate time, I will make public where I am going to.

“I resigned from the party because of the level of indiscipline in the PDP but for someone to say that I have joined APGA, it is not true. I have just handed over my letter of resignation to the leadership of the PDP.”

The PDP Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu confirmed that Obiogbolu had left the party but failed to say if he had joined APGA.

Efforts to get Ozigbo to comment on the development failed as he did not pick calls put across to him by our Correspondent nor reply to a text message sent to him in that respect as of the time of filing in this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…  DG of Valentine Ozigbo’s campaign resigns from PDP  DG of Valentine Ozigbo’s campaign resigns from PDP  DG of Valentine Ozigbo’s campaign resigns from PDP  DG of Valentine Ozigbo’s campaign resigns from PDP.

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

INVESTMENT/CASH MAKING OPPORTUNITY- Get paid monthly directly to your bank account and at your terms, even as a silent investor/partner in one or variety of businesses ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Calabar herbalist loses manhood to dog bite, dies, buried

Latest News

Insecurity: Methodist Church provides relief materials to widows, less privileged in…

Latest News

Report of 1.5 million Nigerians in need of passport in Italy, false ― NUNAI

Latest News

Oil, other minerals don’t belong to locations they exist,  Obasanjo replies Clark

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More