Valentine Ozigbo’s campaign DG resigns from PDP

The Director-General of Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, has resigned from the party. Nigerian Tribune learnt

A source said that Obiogbolu resigned in order to serve in the All Progressives Grand Alliance government of Prof Chukwuma Soludo that will be inaugurated on March 17, 2022.

The source said, “You know that Dr Alex Obiogbolu is the type of brain Soludo will want to work with. So, his resignation may not be unconnected with that.

“Soludo must have approached him to work in his government. It’s a good development. If Soludo can get people like that around him as governor, it’s a big plus for Ndi Anambra.

However, when contacted, Obiogbolu denied joining APGA contending that he only resigned from the PDP, adding that he had written the party leadership on his resignation.

He said, “No, I have not joined APGA. I have resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and I have not joined any party let alone APGA and I am still consulting and at the appropriate time, I will make public where I am going to.

“I resigned from the party because of the level of indiscipline in the PDP but for someone to say that I have joined APGA, it is not true. I have just handed over my letter of resignation to the leadership of the PDP.”

The PDP Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu confirmed that Obiogbolu had left the party but failed to say if he had joined APGA.

Efforts to get Ozigbo to comment on the development failed as he did not pick calls put across to him by our Correspondent nor reply to a text message sent to him in that respect as of the time of filing in this report.

