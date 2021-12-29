Calabar herbalist loses manhood to dog bite, dies, buried

A 60-year-old Calabar herbalist named Ani Ikoneto, reportedly died on Christmas eve, after having his manhood bitten off by his own dog in Calabar South.

The Popular herbalist was said to have been drunk before the incident.

An eyewitness, who is a neighbour to the deceased, simply identified as Itoro, explained that the neighbours had already gone to bed when the herbalist arrived from the fatal drinking spree, with a handful still around and awake.

“When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside.

He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself.

“His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it.

“In the process, the dog ate his private part off, thinking it was meat or part of the excreta,” Itoro said.

The eyewitness further explained that the herbalist raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush into his apartment and discover what had happened.

“When we heard him scream, we thought hoodlums had attacked him. But when we got there, we saw that his private part was gone and his dog had blood on its mouth,” the neighbour said.

“By the time we finished cleaning him of the shit, he was bleeding so much and on the way to the hospital he died,” Itoro added.

Tribune Online learnt that the herbalist was living alone, as his daughters were married and lived away from him.

As at press time it was not clear if the victim had a wife. His remains have since been taken to his village, Ikoneto on Boxing Day for burial.

