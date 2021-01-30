Uzoma Emenike becomes Nigeria’s first female ambassador to US

Uzoma Emenike has replaced the late Sylvanus Nsofor as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States. With this appointment, she has set the record as the first female to hold this position. ENIOLA OYEMOLADE takes a look at her remarkable achievement.

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has recorded a feat with the appointment of Uzoma Emenike as Nigeria’s first female Ambassador to the United States.

Emenike replaces Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor who died at the age of 85 at a Marlyland Hospital in the United States.

Emenike, who currently serves as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ireland with concurrent accreditation to Iceland, came into limelight in 2016 when Buhari sent her name, alongside 45 others, to the senate for confirmation as non-career ambassadors.

She would later be confirmed by the senate after which she arrived at Dublin, capital of Ireland, on August 30, 2017, to assume duty.

However, with her new role, Emenike will be replaced by Obiezu Chinyerem at the embassy in Dublin.

Until Emenike’s appointment, the Nigerian embassy in United States has been headed by men, according to office of the chief protocol, US Department of State.

Julius Momo Udochi, Zubair Mahmud Kazaure, Ignatius Chukuemeka Olisemeka, Adebowale Ibidapo Adefuye, Aminata Djibrilla Maiga Toure, among others, were those that served as Nigerian ambassadors to the United States.

Emenike’s appointment connotes a new era at the Nigerian embassy in the US.

Emenike received education both locally and overseas. She is a recipient of two bachelor’s degrees, two master’s degrees, and a doctorate.

The diplomat holds a B.Sc. in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Maiduguri, and an LL.B. from the University of Reading in the UK.

She also earned a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and another master’s in International Management from University of Reading.

Emenike capped her academic pursuit with a doctorate in International Relations, also from the University of Reading.

Mrs Emenike, who hails from Umukabia-Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia, was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

According to Emenike’s biography on the website of the Nigerian embassy in Ireland, the 55-year-old joined the country’s Foreign Service over 30 years ago.

“She served in Protocol Department and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Subsequently, she was posted to the Nigerian Embassy in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire in 1992, where she served for six years,” the biography reads.

“Upon her return to headquarters in Nigeria, she was variously deployed to other departments of the Ministry, during which she represented Nigeria in numerous bilateral and multilateral missions, both at home and abroad.

“In 2002, Dr Emenike left the Foreign Service for the private sector where, amongst others, she worked as a Management Consultant.”

Uzoma is married to Ikechi Emenike, Buhari’s ally, and the union is blessed with four children.

Aside from her role as a foreign diplomat, Emenike is a writer with a host of published works.

Among her published articles are: “The Africa We Envisage in 50 Years Time” and “Europe Needs Africa”. She is also the author of “Africa: The Centre-Piece of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy”.

Africa: The Centre-Piece of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, examines Nigeria’s foreign policy framework as it relates to Africa. Nigeria sees Africa as the main focus of its foreign policy. It focuses on what constitutes Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives and how over the years the said objectives have been played out.

Therefore, the aim is to understand how Nigeria has been able to translate foreign policy pronouncements into action based policies.

The theme of the thesis is that Africa is the centre point of Nigeria’s foreign policy which does provide Nigeria a leadership role within the continent. A role believed to have been bestowed upon Nigeria given her size, population of over 120 million people and endowment in natural resources.

There is no doubt that Nigeria enjoys such a position and has played quite some significant positive role in decolonisation, fall of apartheid, racism and economic development in Africa. From the Economic Community and West African States (ECOWAS) sub region where Nigeria has hegemonic influence to the extra regional United Nations (UN), Nigeria remains constant in her championing of African issues. Nigeria also realises the dilemma in which African states find themselves, and that their international relations carry the burden of having to deal with the drastic effect of colonial rule.

Many weaker African states are relegated to the background in virtually all spheres of life, and hence they often operate from dependent positions with the rest of the world; however an afro-centric posture has continued to dominate Nigeria’s international politics.

The dynamism in Nigeria’s foreign policy is depicted clearly in the fact that since independence in 1960 Africa has continued to remain a constant feature in the practice ofNigeria’s foreign policy. It also seems that Africa will in the years to come continue to receive high priority as a national interest in Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

Reactions to Emenike’s appointment

Some positive reactions have trailed Emenike’s appointment. One of them is from the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu who expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment.

While recollecting that he along with other senators from Abia State had kicked against the nomination of a single individual from Abia during the screening of the ambassadorial nominees last year said the President assured he will cross-post Dr Mrs. Emenike to the number one embassy in the world, the US.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping his promise.

“I told them you can’t bring one name here and the President assured us that he will cross-post her from Ireland to Washington DC and that was why I kept quiet. It didn’t just happen by chance.

“Today, it’s a reality and we thank him for that and all other interventions in Eastern Nigeria,” he said.

Women inclusion in government

Over time, there have been agitations for government and organisations to always include women in top positions.

Emenike’s appointment was among the recently assigned portfolios by President Muhammadu Buhari to 52 non-career and 43 career ambassadors screened last year by the Senate. A cursory look at the postings released showed that 11 envoys were re-appointed with eight retaining their places of primary assignment, while the other three were redeployed to other countries.

But that is not all the list revealed; it also showed that of the 52 non-career ambassadors, Only 12 are women with three career ambassadors and heads of mission, bringing the grand total number of women to 15 out of 95 slots.

Reacting to this development, the president of the Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF) Mufuliat Fijabi said the dismal number of women appointed as ambassadors further demonstrates the lack of political will to include women in critical positions and in the governance process at all levels, Guardian reports.

She also noted that it is important that women’s inclusion in governance, whether in elective or appointive position, is backed up by clear legal framework to guarantee the equal participation of women and men in elective positions.

“This is because the campaigns and advocacy over the years has not yielded the quick result of having gender balance and we need to correct this sooner rather than later.”

According to some researches, colonialism drastically affected gender relations in Nigeria. It accorded greater powers to men. Also, the system of beliefs including ethnic, religious, cultural values and norms contribute to marginalisation of women in Nigeria especially in the area of politics.

Gender roles, customs and practices, lack of education, impact of culture, Patriarchal Attitudes of Society, among others are also some of the factors placing barrier on women political participation in Nigeria

However, as time goes on and as the world evolves, women and even some men are hopeful that these factors will change. Also, that women’s level of participation in politics will increase.

