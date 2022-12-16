Uzodimma blames building collapse in Nigeria on poor engineering quality

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has blamed frequent building collapse in the country on poor engineering quality.

The Governor advocated that members of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) should be allowed to discharge their duties like other professionals.

He said this on Thursday when he received in audience the President and top executive members of the NSE in Nigeria who paid him a courtesy call at Government House Owerri.

He said: “The innocent lives we lose every time there is building collapse could be avoided if the engineers were allowed to do their job as professionals.’’

He then challenged the Society to intervene from time to time in the areas of their profession to save the Nation from those calamities.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the body that he is a Corporate member of the Society, reiterating his belief in the professional integrity of NSE and his conviction that “everything about life and society is engineering.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said: “for Nigeria to develop, the Nigeria Society of Engineers must be at the forefront and be fully involved.”

Governor Uzodimma regretted that over the years different governments have not given enough attention to the engineers and that quality construction will no doubt help the Nation to develop.”

He also called for a partnership between the government and the NSE, in the areas of monitoring and supervision.

The National President of NSE, Engineer Tasiu Sahid Wudil earlier on said they were in Owerri for the 6th Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lecture Series and acknowledged that the Governor is doing quality jobs, especially on road construction.





Wudil poured encomia on the Governor’s achievements which he said are mostly people-oriented projects such as road infrastructure, ICT development, women and youth empowerment.

He noted that NSE is a non-partisan body and requested the Governor to assist the society in realising her dream of having an engineering center in Owerri just as they have in Lagos, Benin, Uyo, and Kano for the purpose of training young engineers and providing them jobs opportunities.