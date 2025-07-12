US: Why Walmart is recalling 850,000 water bottles 

Walmart is recalling around 850,000 stainless steel water bottles, citing a safety issue with the lid that has already caused serious injuries, including permanent vision loss in two cases.

The recall affects the “Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles,” sold in Walmart stores across the U.S. since 2017. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the bottles present “serious impact and laceration hazards.”

According to NBC, the issue arises when someone opens the bottle after storing items like food, carbonated drinks, or perishable beverages such as juice or milk. Under those conditions, pressure can build up, causing the lid to shoot off forcefully.

So far, Walmart has received three injury reports. In two of those cases, people suffered permanent vision loss after being hit in the eye, the CPSC said.

Customers are being told to stop using the bottles and to either return them to Walmart or contact the company for a full refund.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Walmart said in a statement to The Associated Press. The company added that it had “fully cooperated” with the CPSC and the bottle’s manufacturer “to remove it from our stores and notify consumers.”

The recalled bottles can be recognized by model number 83-662. While that number doesn’t appear on the bottle itself, it does show up on the packaging. The bottle has a silver stainless-steel base, a black one-piece screw cap, and the Ozark Trail logo on the side.

