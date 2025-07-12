Current PDP crisis is artificial — Nana Abdulrahman

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nana Abdulrahman, has described the current crisis rocking the party as an artificial creation designed by a few internal actors with the support of external forces.

Speaking in Kano, Nana said the ongoing unrest in the PDP is a deliberate ploy by certain elements to weaken the party and prevent it from regaining its strength.

She maintained that as a loyal member of the PDP, she remains confident that Nigerians are now more politically aware and can see the PDP as the viable solution to the country’s current challenges.

Nana disclosed that several influential members of the party have approached her to contest the position of PDP National Chairman, an offer she has accepted. She added that a formal declaration of her intention would be made in Abuja after the outcome of the party’s forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

“Strong party members of PDP are not happy with what is happening in the party and that is why they consulted me to contest for the national party chairmanship,” she said.

“As a female aspirant and a party member who has been in the party for decades, I am sure I can revive the party to its former glory,” she added, stressing that the internal crisis is being fuelled by a handful of individuals.

Nana further stated that her priority, if elected as National Chairman, would be to reconcile all factions within the party, which she identified as the root of the internal discord.

She also called for the removal of the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, saying both figures are at the centre of the current division in the party.

Nana pledged that if given the mandate, she would become the first female national chairman of the PDP and would reposition the party within six months.

