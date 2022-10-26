US set to support Rivers Cancer Centre

There are indications that the United States of America is considering support for the Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Rivers State.

This indication was given by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike after a closed-door meeting with the U.S consul, Mr Will Stevens.

He said the consul indicated the interest of the United States government in the hospital and the specialist health services that it would offer.

The centre is one of the critical health facilities in Rivers State, constructed by the Wike’s administration and is ready for inauguration in November 2022.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting at the private residence of Governor Wike on Tuesday night, Mr Stevens said they are particularly fascinated about the tremendous work the governor is doing in the state.

Stevens noted as incredible the accomplishment that the governor has recorded in combating the HIV/AIDS pandemic in the state.

“This state is one of the leading states in the country that has reached 97 per cent of people with HIV/AIDS who are on treatment. It has gone from 19 per cent in 2019, just in the past three years alone.

“Absolutely, incredible result and something the government here should be incredibly proud of.”

He also said their discussion was very extensive in the areas of trade and investment opportunities opened to both Rivers State and the United States to explore mutually.

“We also talked about trade and investment opportunities and how the U.S can continue to focus and support some of the great things that are happening.”

