Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has declared that he could not sleep for seven days before Friday, January 12, 2024, when the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgement, affirmed his reelection as the State Governor.

Bala Mohammed added, “My sleepless night was caused by a clique of former leaders of the state who concocted different lies against my person at the Presidency in order to steal my mandate.”

The Governor, who addressed PDP supporters and other well-wishers at the arena of the Government House shortly after he got back from Abuja after the judgement, stressed that “They did everything possible to bring me into a collision course with my friend, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, as well as Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who loves what we are doing here in the state.”

According to him, “They told the Presidency that I am a problem and will give them more problems if I remain the Governor. But, to the glory of God, we did everything possible, and we emerged victorious at the end of the day.”

The Governor commended President Bola Tinubu for not interfering in the judicial process, a development that culminated in the landmark judgement delivered on Friday.

He also commended the Supreme Court for doing justice to all the appeals before it, saying that the landmark judgement delivered on Friday had redeemed the image of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man in the country.

Bala Mohammed then declared, “They are not happy that we are working, doing what they could not do while in office, despite getting more money than we are getting now.

We will continue to work for the good of all the people of the state; in fact, we are just starting; they will see more than what we did in the first term.”

The governor also stressed that the focus now is how to get a competent successor at the end of our tenure, someone who will do better than what we will do in 8 years.

We have our children, our members, who can fit appropriately. We will no longer allow strangers to be governors in Bauchi State; only those whose roots are well known from any part of the state.”

According to him, “My roots are in Bauchi State; my ancestors were traditional rulers, well known across the state.

I cannot afford to taint the image built by my ancestors over the years. We will continue to give our best in service to humanity.”

He then assured, “Now that the final judgement has been delivered, it is the business of governance, working for the department of the state, and the delivery of dividends of democracy. That is our major focus henceforth for the next 4 years.”

