US govt, NIHORT to collaborate on agricultural development

UNITED States Counselor for Agriculture Affairs in Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon, Dr Gerald Smith, has expressed the readiness of the consulate to collaborate with the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT).

Smith stated this in Ibadan recently during a working visit to the institute.

He commended NIHORT for its important work it is doing for Nigeria and stressed the importance of horticultural produce to export earnings for the US and what it can mean for Nigeria in terms of improving its economy.

Smith said the primary purpose of his visit was to form collaboration with the institute having understood its mandate and operations.

“Normally I get requests from US universities and researchers about work that is going on in Nigeria and it is better to have an understanding of what is going on in the country.

“One area we have been involved in has been to provide robust support in biotechnology. We have supported Nigeria in commercialising BT Cowpea, and we are working with the regulators in Abuja in commercialising BT Corn for farmers next year.

“We see the area of Biotechnology as a potential area of synergy and collaborative efforts,” Smith said.

He noted that the US has been working with Nigerian researchers. We offer several fellowships to study and to continue to research in the US for a semester at the US universities and we mentor experts in their fields.

“They have the opportunity to work in the most advanced laboratories of the world. Those kinds of opportunities when they come I will also reach out to your leadership here (NIHORT) to recommend some of the work that you are doing,” Smith said.

He stated that by January, 2023, six faculties will exchange who will be studying in Nigeria and they will be working on the issue of food safety.

Earlier, in his address, Dr Mohammed Attanda, the Director and Chief Executive Officer, NIHORT expressed his delight at the visit by the US consulate adding that the institute would be glad to collaborate with the consulate.

Attanda, however, highlighted areas of possible collaboration having noted the mandate of the institute which is to conduct research into genetic improvement, production of technologies, processing, storage, utilisation and marketing of tropical fruits, vegetables, spices and ornamental plants of nutritional and economic importance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He stated that the institute’s potentials included human resources, capacity for development of organic products and development of value-added products.

“On possible areas of collaboration, NIHORT wishes to collaborate with the US on food safety testing. The Institute has human resources and some of the equipment and therefore would like to partner with the US on routine testing of food products before export and provision of adequate equipment for the task.

“Also, NIHORT is ready to partner with the US on the programme ‘Supporting Opportunities in Livelihoods Developments ‘in red Onions, Mushrooms and Chili pepper value chains.

“Training of our staff on biotechnology that may facilitate an increase in the availability of improved planting materials. 4. Assistance with provision of state-of-the-art equipment such as the AAS, GC.

“Assistance with increasing the genetic diversity and conservation status of indigenous fruits and vegetables for increased healthy livelihood.

“NIHORT also seeks research collaboration with USDA and access to USAID grants through the Institute grant management office,” Attanda said.