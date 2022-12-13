We only met 25 days ago, DJ Cuppy says as she announces engagement

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola, known professionally as DJ Cuppy has officially confirmed her engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

The daughter of Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola was in the news a few weeks ago after a video of a marriage proposal from the British boxer to her went viral on social media.

DJ Cuppy herself however took to Twitter on Monday to officially confirm the relationship.

According to her, love is a beautiful thing that defies the concept of time and reason, adding that it could be found when you least expected it.

She also disclosed that it was just 25 days ago she met her to-be husband who she described as the love of her life.

She wrote, “I can officially announce that I’m engaged! 💍💕 Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

“Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor 💞”

Ever since the news of the couple’s engagement was made public last month, they have been spotted together on different occasions enjoying the company of each other.