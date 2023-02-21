By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Journalists in Bauchi state who have committed themselves to reporting health issues under a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Journalists for Public Health Development and Initiative (J4PD) have been commended for their commitment.

Members of the J4PD who are working Journalists were recognized and applauded by USAID-IHP, a project committed to scaling up and improving quality healthcare service delivery in Bauchi state.

J4PD members were particularly commended for effective reporting of issues around Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child health plus Nutrition and Malaria.

The State Director of USAID-IHP, Dr Alhassan Siaka said that for the last one year, J4PD has given visibility to the activities of IHP and has increased awareness around health issues across the state.

Alhassan Siaka was speaking at a Donor-Partners coordination meeting held in Bauchi on Monday to assess what was achieved in 2022 and plan for 2023 implementation.

He noted that USAID-IHP acknowledges the support it has received through J4PD which was the reason it decided to issue the certificate of recognition to the group to encourage the members to do more.

USAID-IHP also recognized some state partners, its staff and members of the community who excelled in their various assignments in the year 2022.

In his remarks, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said that J4PD is a reliable media partner as the members have continued to report salient issues in the health sector of the state.

According to him, ” Members of this group have given us accurate coverage during outbreaks as well as venture into areas some Journalists are not interested in.”

Rilwanu Mohammed declared that, “The State is proud of this recognition and urge you to do more for the good of the people of the state.”





The partners coordination meeting meets quarterly to discuss issues that are particularly related and relevant to the health sector with the aim of effective healthcare services delivery.