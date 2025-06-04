US: Biden’s Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, exits Democratic Party

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary under former President Joe Biden, has left the Democratic Party and now identifies as an independent.

The announcement was made in a press release for her upcoming book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, from Legacy Lit, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

According to the release, Jean-Pierre is “embracing life as an independent” and has decided to “look beyond party lines.” It notes the decision was not made lightly.

Though she didn’t give a detailed explanation, Jean-Pierre suggested the current political climate pushed her to break free from traditional labels.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

“At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country.”

Jean-Pierre began her role as press secretary on May 13, 2022, following Jen Psaki’s departure. She remained in the role until the end of Biden’s presidency and also served as a senior adviser.

She made history as the first Black woman and openly gay person to serve as White House press secretary. Her political background includes roles in the Obama and Harris teams.

Her decision to leave the Democratic Party comes as the party works to regain ground after its 2024 election losses.

She said, “I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically. We need to be clear-eyed and questioning, rather than blindly loyal and obedient as we may have been in the past.

“Freeing ourselves of boxes is truly at the heart and soul of my new book, Independent.”

The book promises an insider account of the Biden White House, particularly the period before the president stepped down from the 2024 race.

According to the publisher, Jean-Pierre will detail what she calls “the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

Jean-Pierre faced criticism during that time, as public concern grew about Biden’s health and fitness for office.

Independent is scheduled for release on October 21, 2025—nearly one year after the last presidential election.

